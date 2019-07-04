Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. Nimiq has a market cap of $4.62 million and $1.90 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,746.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.02524396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.01021223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.34 or 0.03527443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00751165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00066342 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.67 or 0.00882584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00224024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,128,267,008 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,767,008 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

