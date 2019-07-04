Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $16,869.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00274003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.01704209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00149409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,027,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

