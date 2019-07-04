Noku Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Noku has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $14,234.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can now be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Noku has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00293573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.32 or 0.01767882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00032183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00153803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.