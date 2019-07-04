Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NUE opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Nucor has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,454,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,600,000 after purchasing an additional 500,036 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

