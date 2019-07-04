NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.01. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.72 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $31,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $3,489,545. 19.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in NV5 Global by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

