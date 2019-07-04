Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) will report $1.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 million. Obalon Therapeutics reported sales of $2.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 million to $11.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.16 million, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $14.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Obalon Therapeutics.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 147.30%.

OBLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obalon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 996,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -5.33. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

