Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €155.70 ($181.05).

Get Continental alerts:

CON opened at €122.90 ($142.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Continental has a 12 month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 12 month high of €211.00 ($245.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €125.97. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.