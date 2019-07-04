ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.91 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,869,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 178.0% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 586,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 375,481 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,632,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 319,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 218,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,418. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $594.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

