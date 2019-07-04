Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

OXLC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 212,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 123,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

