PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.86 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $4,904,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,549,000 after acquiring an additional 539,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

