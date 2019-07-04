Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.11. 241,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.96. Pampa Energia had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

