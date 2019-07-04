Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Peak Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. Peak Resorts has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Peak Resorts to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -466.7%.

SKIS opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Peak Resorts has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Peak Resorts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. Analysts forecast that Peak Resorts will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

SKIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on Peak Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

