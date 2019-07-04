Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Works co uk (LON:WRKS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Works co uk (LON:WRKS) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 135 ($1.76).

LON WRKS opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Monday. Works co uk has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Works co uk’s previous dividend of $1.20.

In related news, insider Harry Morley purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,695 ($13,974.91).

Works co uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

