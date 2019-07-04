People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 23.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $77,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,858.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 125.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

