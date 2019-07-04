Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $789.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 99.26%. The business had revenue of $868.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $105,537 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

