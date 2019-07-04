PlayChip (PLA) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $76,872.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.91 or 0.05528325 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000255 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

