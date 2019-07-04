Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $708.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 587.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 196,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,897,000 after acquiring an additional 118,199 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 114.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

