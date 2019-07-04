Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

PRLB stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.89. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

