PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial plc provides financial services. It offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Poland. Provident Financial plc is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

FPLPY opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97. PROVIDENT FINL/S has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $751.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.09.

PROVIDENT FINL/S Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

