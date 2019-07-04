Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $38,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debasish Roychowdhury sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,064 shares of company stock valued at $182,616. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. BB Biotech AG grew its stake in Radius Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 6,710,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,652,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Radius Health by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in Radius Health by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 77,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 55,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000.

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,895. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 176.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

