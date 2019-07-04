RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROLL. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,693 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $248,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $75,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,870. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,064 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

