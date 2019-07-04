RChain Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. RChain has a total market cap of $23.01 million and approximately $13,026.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, IDEX, Bitinka and OOOBTC. In the last week, RChain has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RChain Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, Bitinka, Bilaxy, Kucoin, ChaoEX, OOOBTC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

