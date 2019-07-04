Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RTRX. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $853.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retrophin news, insider William E. Rote sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $28,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $65,469.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,489.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $194,503 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,265,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 339,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 777,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 182,318 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,342,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 129,167 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

