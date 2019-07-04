Reviewing Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Citrix Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Adobe does not pay a dividend. Citrix Systems pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 26.25% 29.96% 15.53% Citrix Systems 18.08% 94.77% 11.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adobe and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 8 18 0 2.69 Citrix Systems 1 6 3 0 2.20

Adobe presently has a consensus price target of $300.73, suggesting a potential downside of 1.63%. Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Adobe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adobe and Citrix Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $9.03 billion 16.43 $2.59 billion $5.55 55.08 Citrix Systems $2.97 billion 4.41 $575.66 million $4.58 21.77

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Citrix Systems. Citrix Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Adobe has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats Citrix Systems on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, marketing automation, audience management, and video delivery and monetization solutions to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Publishing segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

