Reviewing RPC (NYSE:RES) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NYSE:ESES)

RPC (NYSE:RES) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RPC and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC 7.57% 11.99% 9.32% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A -132.46% -60.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of RPC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

RPC pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions does not pay a dividend. RPC pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPC has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

RPC has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RPC and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 9 9 1 0 1.58 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

RPC currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.88%. Given RPC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPC and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $1.72 billion 0.85 $175.40 million $0.82 8.30 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.01 -$87.87 million N/A N/A

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Summary

RPC beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States. It offers pump down services in the Permian basin. The company is based in Katy, Texas.

