Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Revolve Group stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,696,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,195,238 shares of company stock worth $381,514,284 over the last 90 days.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

