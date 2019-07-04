Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,190 ($67.82) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,449.53 ($58.14).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,902.50 ($64.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,961.51 ($64.83). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,692.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total transaction of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

