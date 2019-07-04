RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMR. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Get RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $49.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.19. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,496,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RMR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RMR Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,024,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.