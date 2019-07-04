Rodney M. Rushing Sells 10,853 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $451,810.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,118.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rodney M. Rushing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rodney M. Rushing sold 29,728 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,160,283.84.

Shares of JCI opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 155.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.