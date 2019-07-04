Russell A. Beliveau Sells 1,000 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $73.51 on Thursday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $736.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.