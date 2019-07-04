RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.35 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 11.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RYB Education an industry rank of 35 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded RYB Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $7.15 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut RYB Education from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.69 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYB. Yiheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RYB Education in the 4th quarter worth $4,050,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 188,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

RYB opened at $6.74 on Friday. RYB Education has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $197.20 million, a P/E ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 1.69.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that RYB Education will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

