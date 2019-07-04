Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Set at $40.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.58.

SLB stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

