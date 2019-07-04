Scott A. Yerby Sells 30,376 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Scott A. Yerby sold 30,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $607,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $485.06 million and a P/E ratio of -27.04. SI-Bone Inc has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

