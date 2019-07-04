Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SELB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Barclays PLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

