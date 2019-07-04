Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00. Servicesource International has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,074.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Servicesource International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 192,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Servicesource International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Servicesource International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

