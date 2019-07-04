Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €123.05 ($143.08).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €105.38 ($122.53) on Monday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.88.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

