SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SINA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie downgraded SINA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 118,172 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,967,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,789,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,985,000 after acquiring an additional 266,059 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 50.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,070,000 after acquiring an additional 345,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 856,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. 558,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.38. SINA has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.86.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.57 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.06%. SINA’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SINA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

