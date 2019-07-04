Soma (SCT) Price Reaches $0.0478 on Top Exchanges

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Soma has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Soma token can now be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. Soma has a market cap of $454,810.00 and approximately $299.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00047012 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00190717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001062 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005045 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005522 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004165 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,519,528 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.