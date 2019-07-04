Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Steelcase Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments. Its product portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, desks, casegoods, interior architectural products, technology products and related products and services. The company reports two geographic furniture segments: North America and International. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $824.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $209,795.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P Craig Welch, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $3,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,395.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,289. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Steelcase by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 925,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,126,000 after purchasing an additional 432,754 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

