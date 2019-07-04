Telford Homes’ (TEF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Telford Homes (LON:TEF) in a report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEF. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Telford Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) price objective on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of TEF stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.04. Telford Homes has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.62).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Telford Homes’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

About Telford Homes

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

