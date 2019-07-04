Traders Purchase Large Volume of Qurate Retail Inc Series A Call Options (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 30,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49,988% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, Chairman Gregory B. Maffei purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George purchased 244,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $3,059,545.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,144,568 shares of company stock valued at $14,292,546 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5,205.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

