Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

TPC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

TPC stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $721.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $958.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $665,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,594,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,357,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,823,200. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

