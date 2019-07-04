UBS Group Begins Coverage on LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded LRAD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ LRAD opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24. LRAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LRAD had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LRAD by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LRAD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

