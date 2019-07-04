USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70 -4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 – $1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.91 – 0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sidoti downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

