ValuEngine Downgrades Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to Strong Sell

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of ET stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $1,771,000. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $20,824,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $5,657,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

