ValuEngine Downgrades Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Hold

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $30,274.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,354,612 shares of company stock worth $57,268,342. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

