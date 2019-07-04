ValuEngine Downgrades REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Sell

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

RDHL opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 506.47% and a negative return on equity of 97.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

