ValuEngine Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Sell

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE:SHG opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,021.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

