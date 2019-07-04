ValuEngine Upgrades Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) to “Buy”

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ADXS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Advaxis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ADXS opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Advaxis by 5,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 553,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advaxis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

