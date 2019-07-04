ValuEngine Upgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to “Buy”

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.21 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

DX opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $404.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 75.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 81,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 170.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 480,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth $96,000.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

